Several roads closed in Central and Western Division

The Fiji Roads Authority has advised that several roads are closed off in the Central and Western Division due to flooding.

This includes Colata Cocoa Road (Wainibuka crossing) and Navolokani Crossing on Navolokani Road are underwater and closed to traffic while Vatulili Road, Waidradra Bridge are underwater in the Central Division.

In the Western Division, Navula Road first crossing in Lautoka, Marinitawa Road, Varadoli Road and Varadoli Cemetery Road in Ba, Katudrau Crossing, Korotale Valley Road in Rakiraki, Naseyani Road and Viti Vanua Crossing, Yaladro Road, Qalela Road, Matacawa Road and Rukuruku Road in Tavua are closed.

The Fiji Roads Authority has urged people to stay safe and not to attempt to cross or drive through floodwaters and find alternate routes if possible or wait for the water to recede before proceeding.