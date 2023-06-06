Tuesday, June 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sex crimes against children remain prevalent

Sex crimes against children remain prevalent in the country as 20 out of the 31 victims of sexual offences in May were aged below 18.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 17 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 63-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 67-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old grandniece.

A 53-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 17-yearold niece while in another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-yearold nephew.

There was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece while in another incident, a 26 year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 16-yearold niece, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with the indecent assault, defilement and sexual assault of his 13-year-old cousin while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old cousin.

And the most shocking incident saw a 14-year-old boy charged with four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The counts for sexual offences last month were rape (52), attempted rape (1), and abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge (1), defilement (11) indecent assault (7) and sexual assault (23).

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Budget to focus on fiscal consolida...

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad s...
Rugby

Drua to face Crusaders under chilly...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will take on a colder opponent durin...
News

PM Rabuka in NZ on official visit

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is on his first official visit to Ne...
News

IFAD opens regional office in Suva

Acting Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad last night officiated...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Budget to focus on fiscal consol...

News
Acting Pri...

Drua to face Crusaders under chi...

Rugby
The Swire ...

PM Rabuka in NZ on official visi...

News
Prime Mini...

IFAD opens regional office in Su...

News
Acting Pri...

We are not ready to stop yet: De...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Players will step up for missing...

Fiji FACT 2023
Suva FC Ca...

Popular News

Kativerata eyes Tigers exponent ...

Rugby
Fiji Bati ...

We’ve got to find our rhythm: Le...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

EFL to restore power in the Lami...

News
Energy Fij...

Ravalawa double not enough for D...

NRL
Winger Mik...

WHO commends Fiji’s enforc...

News
The World ...

Korea to upscale support for Fij...

News
The Republ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Budget to focus on fiscal consolidation strategy