Sex crimes against children remain prevalent in the country as 20 out of the 31 victims of sexual offences in May were aged below 18.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 17 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 63-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault of his 16-year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 67-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old grandniece.

A 53-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 17-yearold niece while in another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-yearold nephew.

There was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with the rape, attempted rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece while in another incident, a 26 year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old niece.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape, sexual assault and indecent assault of his 16-yearold niece, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 15-year-old niece while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 30-year-old man was charged with the indecent assault, defilement and sexual assault of his 13-year-old cousin while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old cousin.

And the most shocking incident saw a 14-year-old boy charged with four counts of rape and seven counts of sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl.

The counts for sexual offences last month were rape (52), attempted rape (1), and abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge (1), defilement (11) indecent assault (7) and sexual assault (23).