Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Sex crimes against minors remain prevalent

Serious sex crimes against minors remained prevalent in the month of August where 19 of the 32 victims of sexual offences were under the age of 18 years.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, 33 people were charged with a total of 73 counts of sexual offences last month.

The counts for sexual offences were rape (56), abduction with intent to commit rape (1), indecent assault (5) and sexual assault (11).

There was one incident where a 76-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of his 8-year-old granddaughter, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 16-year-old granddaughter, however, this matter was discontinued due to inconsistent evidence.

A 54-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 15-year-old granddaughter, while in another incident, a 75-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 12-year-old grandniece.

In another incident, a 49-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 5-yearold grandniece.

A 41-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

An 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 58-year-old man was charged with the rape, indecent assault and sexual assault of his 16-year-old niece.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old niece while in another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 16-year-old cousin.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy.

The victim had taken a shortcut route to walk to school when he was allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted by the accused person who was drinking along the area.

Of the 33 accused persons, four were juveniles.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from his village.

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were charged with the rape of their 10-year-old niece.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
