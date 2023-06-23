Friday, June 23, 2023
Sharks receive $10k for Fijian Cup 9s defence

Inaugural Fijian Cup 9s champions, the Police Sharks have been boosted towards defending this year’s title after receiving a $10,000 boost for winning last year’s tournament.

Team Manager Akuila Rokotua said the prize came at the right time and would go a long way in preparing the side for this year’s title defence.

“We are definitely expecting a more intense competition this year,” Rokotua said.

“Last year it was no easy feat, but our players managed to deliver.”

Rokotua said with six months to prepare, they had a long while to prepare amply.

“We will definitely head in to preparing our side.

“We expect a few new faces to be representing the Sharks this year as well.

“Whoever is called on to don the jersey, we know and have the confidence that the person and team will deliver.

The 2023 Fijian Cup 9s tournament was launched at Albert Park today and is scheduled for Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka in December.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
