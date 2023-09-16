Saturday, September 16, 2023
Sharma appointed liaison executive in Australia

Sydney-based former Nadroga President and businessman Nick Sharma has been appointed Fiji Football Association’s liaison executive in Australia.

Sharma, who is the son of the late Uma Dutt Sharma, often referred to as the father of Nadroga Football Association, will look after  the affairs of community football matters in all the states of Australia mainly Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

He will also be responsible for player recruitment with proper process with the coach for the national team out of Australia etc.

The appointment was made during the Fiji FA Board meeting in Suva last weekend.

Despite the appointment, Sharma will continue to serve as the President of the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI).

Speaking to FijiLive, Sharma said he feels honored and privileged to be serve the parent body.

“This appointment comes with a huge responsibility and I will work to the best of my abilities to ensure the football interests of Fijians living in all states of Australia are well protected and served.”

“The Fijian diaspora in Australia are big followers of Fijian football and I will do my utmost best to raise more awareness and help our selectors and coaches in identifying and nourishing talents for our national teams.”

“I want to follow in the footsteps of my late father and help in both the development and progress of football in Fiji. Through effective leadership and liaison, I hope to create a healthy, friendly and effective communication network.”

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
