Sharma ruling moved to next year

The ruling on the legal actions brought by former Solicitor-General Sharvada Sharma is set to be delivered by the Suva High Court next year.

The High Court has set the date of its ruling a number of times already.

The former Solicitor-General had taken legal action against His Excellency, the President, the Judicial Services Commission, and the Attorney-General, following his termination from the position in November last year.

In his application, Sharma contended that he was denied common law rights to natural justice.

The ruling will be delivered on 16 January 2024.