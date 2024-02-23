Saturday, February 24, 2024
Shaw wins silver in Oceania Championship

Daniel Shaw showed remarkable strength at the Oceania Weightlifting Championship, winning silver in the junior men’s 81kg category with a 115kg snatch.

However, his competition was cut short during his second 143kg clean and jerk attempt due to a hyperextended left elbow, preventing him from continuing.

Despite this setback, Shaw remained determined, “This won’t be the last you hear of me,” he said.

Weightlifting Fiji praised Shaw for his efforts and determination.

As he focuses on recovery, the weightlifting community eagerly awaits his comeback

Journalist | news@fijilive.com

