Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Sheens praises Bula’s impressive performance

Photo Courtesy: NRL

Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has praised young Fijian fullback Jahream Bula’s impressive performance in their 18-16 victory against the Saint George Illawarra Dragons in Round 10 of NRL on Sunday.

A try-saving tackle led by Bula just in his third of the match on Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa in the 79th minute fended off a late Dragons win in a thrilling finale at Suncorp Stadium.

Bula was brilliant for Wests Tigers, coming up with three key defensive plays and looking like a threat through the middle in just his third NRL game.

He was also awarded the Play of the Game by the NRL.

“[Jahream’s tackle] was extraordinary, to tackle a centre, let him go and chase another and then shove the big winger over the sideline… match-winning stuff, same as last week.”

“I did say he was a fair player. Winning is what pro footy is about, not only for coaches, players and fans. You’ve got to get it in professional sport… the pressure is on.”

“I’m not getting any younger for the heart attack stuff the last couple of weeks,” Sheens said in the post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Bula’s defensive effort last week against Penrith Panthers Captain Nathan Cleary was enormous and he was in the thick of the action again in the 79th minute with a big play late.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
