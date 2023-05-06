Sherman aims to lift standard and ranking

Newly appointed Digicel Bula Boys Head Coach Rob Sherman has set his sights on lifting the standard of football in country and helping the national team improve its international ranking.

Speaking to FijiLive, the former Welsh, Australian and New Zealand football technical director said his first goal is to help Fiji win Gold at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.

“It’s a good foundation and I would like to see that we play internationally more regularly and perhaps recruit Fijian players that are overseas as well.”

Fiji is currently ranked 168th in FIFA but Sherman is confident his experience and guidance can assist in improving the ranking ahead of the 2025 World Cup.

“We are not playing in the July FIFA window but the next competition will be the Pacific Games. We have a commitment for the Under 23 Olympic qualifiers in the July window and that’s the priority.”

“My priority is to improve the ranking in 2024 and get the team prepared to qualify for the 2023 World Cup which is the ultimate goal. I want to get to know all the players who are available and understand the fabric of football domestically and internationally.”

Sherman added that he will start his job by witnessing the Digicel Fiji Premier League games this weekend.