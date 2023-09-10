Sunday, September 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sherman angry with Fiji’s loss

National football team head coach Rob Sherman has expressed his disappointment over a Fiji’s humiliating 9-0 loss to New Zealand in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifier final at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

“Extremely disappointing,” Sherman told FijiLive. 

“Very disappointed with the final result and the performance overall.”

“In fairness to New Zealand, we were totally outclassed. They thoroughly deserve what was a comfortable win.”

“New Zealand played extremely well and their boys were in a much better position technically.”

Sherman highlighted the team failed to execute their game plan which was prevalent after conceding two goals within the first six minutes of the game.

“When we were two goals down in the first five minutes, ultimately it set the tone for the rest of the game. We were looking at mid-lock press and contain New Zealand as we tried to upset their tempo.”

“Obviously, disappointed to give away a penalty so early and that did not do us well. We came into this and played two really good games against PNG and Solomon.”

He also added that playing with 10-men after Mohammed Fataul Raheem was sent off copping his second yellow card in the match made it difficult for Fiji to make a comeback in the match.

“It wasn’t a bad performance against New Zealand in the opening match but to finish on this note takes us a long way.”

“Our discipline really cost us and some of the decisions that did not go our way in the match. We tried to frustrate New Zealand’s defence but in doing so our discipline dropped and with 10 players things got very hard for us.”

New Zealand will represent the Oceania region at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics in France.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $9209 to WOWS Kids ...
News

Forget past records, focus on the &...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is not carried away by previous wins ...
Rugby

Fiji adapts well to French weather

The hot weather in France won't  be an issue for the Fiji Water Fly...
Rugby

Tagitagivalu brings athleticism: Ra...

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says openside f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Football
Fiji Footb...

Forget past records, focus on th...

News
The Fiji W...

Fiji adapts well to French weath...

Rugby
The hot we...

Tagitagivalu brings athleticism:...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022:...

News
The Govern...

Nawaqanitawase dots in Wallabies...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Popular News

Nadi’s young brigade impre...

Football
Nadi Coach...

Sponsorship boost for volleyball...

Sports
The annual...

Blues edge T/Naitasiri, extends ...

Football
Fiji Fact ...

Botitu expected to rejoin RWC sq...

Rugby
Utility ba...

No injuries in Flying Fijians ca...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

No written correspondence from S...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids