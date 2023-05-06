Saturday, May 6, 2023
Sherman is new Bula Boys Coach

Former Cardiff City, Swansea City and Hull City player Rob Sherman is new Head Coach of the Digicel Bula Boys.

He has been appointed for three years and replaces Flemming Serritslev whose term expired at end of January.

Sherman comes with a demonstrated long and successful history of working in the football industry having spent a lot of time in New Zealand and Australia.

He also coached in Wales and has a UEFA Pro License.

Sherman was also the Assistant Coach of the Canadian Women’s national team where he experienced success when the team secured a Bronze medal at the London Olympics.

He arrived in the country on Thursday and is expected to meet the Fiji FA board later today in Suva.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
