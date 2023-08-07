Monday, August 7, 2023
Shoppers are trying to adjust: Patel

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says consumers are slowly adjusting to the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) rate which came into effect on 1 August.

Speaking to FijiLive, Patel said whilst the consumers are working on adjustments, it is the responsibility of the retail shops and supermarkets to ensure they do not increase the price of products beyond 6 per cent.

He said retail shops that sell cosmetics and perfumes have increased the price after adjusting VAT. Also, the price of the clothes has gone up.

Patel added the opening hours of retail shops and supermarkets remain the same and they will look at adjustments if there is request for extended hours due to any drop in sale.

He is further urging supermarkets and retail shops to remain within the price boundary and treat customers fairly and equally as businesses will only be successful if they are loyal and honest to the people they serve.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
