Siataga stars in Oceania Rugby Championship steal

Manusina Samoa flyhalf Cassie Siataga single-handedly led her team to dethrone Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship title holders, Vodafone Fijiana 15s with a close 19-18 win and be crowned the new champions in the decider on the Gold Coast on Sunday.

Siataga displayed a player of the match performance raking all 19 of Samoa’s points.

The Fijiana led in the first half with a try to outside centre Vani Arei and a penalty from fly-half Luisa Tisolo.

Siataga managed a lone penalty in the first half to trail 8-3 at halftime.

Siteri Rasolea and substitute winger Adita Milinia managed two tries for the defending champions in the second half.

But ill-discipline cost the Fijiana and Siataga made them pay with a converted try and three penalties.

Samoa line-up: Angel Schwencke, Uluulumatafolau Leuta, Jaqui Aiono, Easter Savelio, Nina Foaese, Sui Pauaraisa, Utumalama Atonio, France Bloomfield, Cassie Siataga, Saelua Leaula, Makayla Eli, Hope Schuster, Linda Fiafia, Hasting Leiataua.

Substitutions: Mary Auvele, Glory Aiono, Ana Mamea, Olalini Tafoulua, Ana-Lise Sio, Michelle Curry, Bella Milo, Elesi Leiataua.

Fijiana 15s line-up: Bitila Tawake, Keleni Marawa, Siteri Rasolea, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Raijeli Daveua, Sulita Waisega, Sereima Leweniqila, Kolora Lomani, Luisa Tisolo, Vani Arei, Merewai Cumu, Ana Naimasi, Raijieli Laqereqeretabua, Reapi Uluinasau.

Substitutions: Litia Marama, Iris Verebalavu, Ana Korovata, Doreen Narokete, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
