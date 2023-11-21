Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Significant change to 2024 Parliament Sitting

The 2024 sitting calendar of Parliament will have a significant change.

Speaking in Parliament on his motion, Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Ro Filipe Tuisawau said that the new Parliamentary session will be suspended in March 2024.

Ro Filipe said the break is directed to facilitate an extensive ICT transfiguration in the chambers, involving the removal of the current system with an enhanced system that will benefit Members of Parliament and the public.

He said this meticulous upgrade is anticipated to consume considerable time but is viewed as a worthwhile investment.

The Budget announcement is scheduled for June 20, 2024, with the subsequent budget debate set to unfold from July 8 to 12, followed by another session from July 15 to 19.

These are the approved dates proposed to Parliament:

  • March 4: Official opening of Parliament by His Excellency the President.
    • March 11-15: Members of Parliament to respond to His Excellency the President
    • April 15-19: Parliament sitting
    • May 20-24: Parliament sitting
    • August 5-9: Parliament sitting
    • September 2-6: Parliament sitting
    • September 30 to October 4: Parliament sitting
    • November 18-22: Parliament sitting

The Leader of Government Business in Parliament added that the confirmed sitting dates provide a comprehensive overview of the parliamentary agenda for 2024.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
