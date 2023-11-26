Significant milestones achieved so far: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Peoples Coalition Government achieved significant milestones during the first session of its four-year term in Parliament which ended on Friday.

He said Cabinet approved the review of thirty-four laws and twenty-four of these were successfully enacted through an act of Parliament and the Standing and Select Committees have been busy with public hearings and are holding public consultations according to their mandate.

Rabuka said at least 25 Standing Committee reports were debated in each sitting of Parliament this year and there is still a backlog of annual reports from the last 16-year period.

“We are trying to restore accountability and transparency. Often there are complaints that we are still debating annual reports from 2010 or 2015, but it is the constitutional duty of Parliament to hold the Executive to account.”

The Prime Minister said good governance and consultation are cornerstones of the People’s Coalition Government and they stand firm in their belief that decisions affecting the lives of citizens should be made with their active participation and consent.

“Cabinet has had 19 meetings this year, and after each cabinet meeting, we have announced the decisions made to ensure that the people are informed of the progress being made.”

He also acknowledged the active participation of the Opposition Members of Parliament.

“I extend my gratitude to the members of the Opposition for effectively carrying out their crucial role of holding the Government accountable in the parliamentary proceedings.”

“Their active participation is part of the constitutional checks and balances necessary for our democracy, and I value their contributions to national discourse.”