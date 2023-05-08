Monday, May 8, 2023
Silktails back Fonumanu out for six weeks

Photo Courtesy: Kaiviti Silktails Facebook Page

Kaiviti Silktails outside back Makrau Fonumanu will be out for the next six weeks after suffering a concussion in their 40-14 loss to the Ryde-Eastwood Hawks in the Ron Massey Cup on 1 May.

Coach Wes Naiqama said he is likely to field a debutant in place of Fonumanu while Jonetani Bokini returns from a minor injury he sustained in the same match.

“Injuries and suspension are our main concern. Two players have been suspended while we have several players on the injury list. It’s a positive opportunity for our non-debutants to step up in the training and fight for a spot in the team.”

The Silktails will face Wentworthville Magpies RMC at 5 pm at Ringrose Park on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
