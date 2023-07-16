Sunday, July 16, 2023
601 ad
Silktails’ better semifinal chances

The Kaiviti Silktails defeated Ryde Eastwood Hawks 28-10 in Round 16 of the Ron Massey Cup Competition at Lautoka’s Churchill Park and bettered their semifinal chances on Saturday.

The hosts lead by 12-nil at the break with Sirilo Lovokuro and Tsuyoshi Jennings try whole Tomasi Seru booted both conversions.

In the opening minutes of the second stanza, Seru booted a penalty and scored a try alongside Simione Cakau before Lovokuro bagged his second in the match.

The visitors managed to score two tries and converted once.

The victory also saw the Silktails lift the inaugural Jacquie Shannon Memorial Bowl to pay tribute to the late Jacquie Shannon-former club manager.

The Silktails will host Wentworthville Magpies in Round 17 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
