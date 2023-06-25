Sunday, June 25, 2023
Silktails create history at home with fourth win

The Kaiviti Silktails created history by snatching their fourth home win after beating the Mounties 22-20 in Round 13 of the Ron Massey Cup Competition at Prince Charles Park in Nadi yesterday.

Mounties made a quick start in the game just seven minutes past as Roman Ioelu sneaked his way to the try line and converted his own for a 6-nil lead.

Five minutes later, the Wes Naiqama coached Silktails responded with a try through scoring machine Meli Nasau and Tomasi Seru converted before visitors gained momentum and scored their second from Matthew Craparotta a minute later.

Minutes before the break, Seru crossed for Silktails’ second try to hold the result at 10-all at the break.

The young Fijians came out firing in the remaining half with Manoa Vilikesa scoring two back-to-back tries and Seru converting both.

The visitors also scored two back-to-back tries through Ioelu and Craparotta but Ioelu converted once.

The Silktails will face Hills Bulls in Round 14 at 5pm next Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
