Silktails games drawn for Jersey Flegg Cup

The Kaiviti Silktails are gearing up for a thrilling 2024 season in the New South Wales Rugby League Jersey Flegg Cup.

As part of the under 21’s competition, the team will face off against 13 NRL clubs across 24 exciting rounds.

Rugby league fans can look forward to 12 home games.

The team is ready to showcase their talents at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Prince Charles Park in Nadi, where they will play in front of a home crowd full of families, sponsors, and supporters.

The Kaiviti Silktails will play:

Round 2: South Sydney Rabbitohs at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 16th March 2024.

Round 5: Cronulla Sharks at Prince Charles Park, Nadi on 6th April 2024.

Round 6: Penrith Panthers at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 13th April 2024.

Round 9: Parramatta Eels at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 4th May 2024.

Round 10: Canberra Raiders at Prince Charles Park, Nadi on 11th May 2024.

Round 14: New Zealand Warriors at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 8th June 2024.

Round 15: Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 15th June 2024.

Round 16: Melbourne Storm at Prince Charles Park, Nadi on 22nd June 2024.

Round 19: St George Illawarra Dragons at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 13th July 2024.

Round 22: Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 3rd August 2024.

Round 23: Sydney Roosters at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 10th August 2024.

Round 26: Wests Tigers at Churchill Park, Lautoka on 31st August 2024.