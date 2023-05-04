Silktails in the hunt for first away win

The Kaiviti Silktails are still hunting for their first away win of the season after the completion of Round 7 in the 2023 Ron Massey Cup.

Silktails went down 40-14 to Ryde Eastwood Hawks RMC on Sunday and head coach Wes Naiqama says the score could well have seen the Silktails go in even – if not in front of the score after creating numerous opportunities in the first half.

“At half time we felt like we were still right in it as we created plenty of opportunities in the first half.”

“We had two turnovers straight after half time on early plays after the break and they scored each time, and we just couldn’t pull it back after that.”

“Last time we were in Sydney against Mounties we were really disappointed going down by a similar margin. Although we are disappointed, our efforts were much better considering the number of players we had missing.”

“I was pleased with the way we finished at 40 – 4 with 12 minutes to go – it could have got really ugly for us. We can take that finish and two weeks of hard work back home into our next game against Wentworthville in Sydney.”

The Silktails are back in Sydney for their fifth away game this season after the bye Round this week, taking on the Wentworthville Magpies next week.

“The squad is really determined to come back here and get our first away win. If we can do that we then go into a period where 8 of our remaining 10 matches are at home in Fiji including a bye.”