Silktails quartet ruled out of Reds clash

Four Kaiviti Silktails players have been ruled out of Ron Massey Cup’s Round 12 clash against the Glebe Dirty Reds.

Club Physio Sio Dickinson confirmed the four players are halfbacks Ratu Tini Tabusakia and Ponipate Komai, Lock Sirilo Lovokuro and Prop Tevita Vukicea.

Tabusakia has been ruled out due to a radial fracture while Lovokuro and Komai have both been ruled out with ankle sprains and Vukicea has been ruled out with a tibia hairline fracture.

The Silktails are currently sixth with 10 points and will face the Glebe Dirty Reds at 2 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.