Silktails quartet to miss Penrith clash

Four Kaiviti Silktails players will miss the clash against the Penrith Brothers in Round 10 of the Ron Massey Cup at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Second Rower Jonetani Bokini, Five Eight Rusiate Baleitamavua, Manoa Vilikesa and Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece have been ruled out from the match.

Club Physio Sio Dickinson confirms that Bokini is out with whiplash and Baleitamavua fractured a nasal bone and is suffering from concussion.

Meanwhile, Vilikesa and Jilivecevece have accepted an early plea at the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Vilikesa and Jilivecevece have accepted an early plea at the judiciary.

Vilikesa will miss one week and Jilivecevece three weeks – both for Dangerous Contact.

Jilivecevece had carry-over points from two earlier suspensions received while playing with the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup this season.

19-year-old Timoci Kotuisuva and 20-year-old back rower Fenton Williams have joined the squad.

The Silktails vs Penrith Brothers match kicks off at 7pm.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
