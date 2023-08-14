Silktails raise $30,000 at fundraiser

The Kaiviti Silktails raised a phenomenal $30,000 during their 2023 Christmas in July Fundraiser in the last weekend of July.

The franchise in a statement said the purpose of the Fundraiser was to provide an opportunity for the Fijian community and well-wishers of Fiji to get together and celebrate a night of Rugby League in Australia.

The funds raised will go towards Silktails team facilities in Fiji at its home base in Lautoka, to help improve the living environment for the squad whilst they are in camp away from family and loved ones.

The work already started, as the club began upgrading players’ living and dining areas at the Centre of Excellence in Lautoka.

The vision of the organising committee is to build a centre that keeps up with the facilities in Sydney, so they are competitive and create an environment of care and love for the Fijian Diaspora.