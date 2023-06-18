Sunday, June 18, 2023
601 ad
Silktails record third consecutive home win

The Kaiviti Silktails maintained its winning streak on home soil after thumping the Glebe Dirty Reds 42-12 in Round 12 of the Ron Massey Cup at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

After a hard-fought battle, the Silktails shed the first blood in the match through sensational Sefanaia Bola before Emosi Daubitu ran for their second try one minute later.

The Silktails’ joy was cut short when the Reds bounced back in the match scoring two tries through Kayd Donkin and Noel Aukafolau but Connor Garrety converted once only.

The Wes Naiqama coached side regrouped and came out firing scoring two more back-to-back tries for a 16-10 lead at the break.

The visitors made a quick start in the second spell with an early try from Salei Malu which was their last in the match as the Silktails dominated the rest of the game scoring four tries through Meli Nasau, Tsuyoshi Jennings, Sunia Naruma and Bola bagging his second.

Watisoni Druma slotted five conversions to seal the win.

The Silktails will host the Mounties at 8pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
