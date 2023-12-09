Silktails’ reps beautify Lautoka Health Hub

Members of the Kaiviti Silktails in between their morning and afternoon gym and field training sessions, took out to time to clean and beautify the Lautoka Health Hub.

The players volunteered and assisted with some much needed garden maintenance at their Naviti street location.

All Kaiviti Silktails players are required to complete a minimum of 20 hours work and study as part of the club’s Community Youth Program.

The program was launched in 2023 in honour of the club’s late Football Manager Jacquie Shannon.