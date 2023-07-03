Monday, July 3, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Silktails suffer heavy loss to Bulls

Hooker Rusiate Baleitamavua scored the only try for the Kaiviti Silktails in their 38-6 heavy loss to the Hills Bulls in Round 14 of the Ron Massey Cup on Sunday.

The Bulls avenged a 12-0 loss in Fiji nine weeks ago while the Silktails were looking for their first away win this season.

The Bulls kept in the grind until five-eighth Mitchell Francis scored for the home side and winger Logan Aldridge – off the Roberts’ flick pass – shifted momentum to the Bulls.

Brad Keighran landed a drop goal for the Bulls as the Silktails were still in the fight at halftime despite being down 14-0.

The hosts kept their feet on the accelerator pedal in the second half with four tries to hooker Brad Keighran, second rower D’arcy Hardman and the double to prop Kennedy.

Keighran converted all six tries and also landed a 36th minute penalty giving him an individual haul of 18 points for a handy afternoon’s work.

The Silktails’ only points came midway through the second half when Baleitamavua scurried over from dummy half next to the uprights, giving centre Tomasi Seru an easy shot at goal.

Ill-discipline to second rower Manoa Vilikesa sin-binned allowed the Bulls to run in three tries – two to former NRL star Martin Kennedy – in the final eight minutes.

Another former NRL player in True Blue James Roberts set up the Bulls’ second try before he was forced from the field with an Achilles injury.

The Silktails have a bye next week (Round 15), while the Hills Bulls take on Mounties at Aubrey Keech Reserve on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

McDonald is new Australian High Com...

Ewen McDonald has been appointed as Australia's next High Commissio...
News

Medics deployed to Kadavu to monito...

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has dispatched another ...
Football

NZ wallops Solomons, faces Cooks in...

Defending champions New Zealand walloped the Solomon Islands 19-0 i...
News

Safety and security is paramount, s...

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua says secu...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

McDonald is new Australian High ...

News
Ewen McDon...

Medics deployed to Kadavu to mon...

News
The Minist...

NZ wallops Solomons, faces Cooks...

Football
Defending ...

Safety and security is paramount...

News
Minister f...

WAF intends to do more with incr...

News
Water Auth...

Govt will not sell Fijian Drua s...

Rugby
Minister f...

Popular News

Safety and security is paramount...

News
Minister f...

Vakatale was an inspiration to m...

News
Minister f...

Rabuka’s attempt is illegal, cla...

News
Opposition...

Govt is determined and committed...

News
Prime Mini...

Special Olympics team returns wi...

Sports
The Specia...

Chand, Matalau apply to join Nas...

Football
Suva's ext...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Yellow Ribbon Empathy Walk