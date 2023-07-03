Silktails suffer heavy loss to Bulls

Hooker Rusiate Baleitamavua scored the only try for the Kaiviti Silktails in their 38-6 heavy loss to the Hills Bulls in Round 14 of the Ron Massey Cup on Sunday.

The Bulls avenged a 12-0 loss in Fiji nine weeks ago while the Silktails were looking for their first away win this season.

The Bulls kept in the grind until five-eighth Mitchell Francis scored for the home side and winger Logan Aldridge – off the Roberts’ flick pass – shifted momentum to the Bulls.

Brad Keighran landed a drop goal for the Bulls as the Silktails were still in the fight at halftime despite being down 14-0.

The hosts kept their feet on the accelerator pedal in the second half with four tries to hooker Brad Keighran, second rower D’arcy Hardman and the double to prop Kennedy.

Keighran converted all six tries and also landed a 36th minute penalty giving him an individual haul of 18 points for a handy afternoon’s work.

The Silktails’ only points came midway through the second half when Baleitamavua scurried over from dummy half next to the uprights, giving centre Tomasi Seru an easy shot at goal.

Ill-discipline to second rower Manoa Vilikesa sin-binned allowed the Bulls to run in three tries – two to former NRL star Martin Kennedy – in the final eight minutes.

Another former NRL player in True Blue James Roberts set up the Bulls’ second try before he was forced from the field with an Achilles injury.

The Silktails have a bye next week (Round 15), while the Hills Bulls take on Mounties at Aubrey Keech Reserve on Saturday.