Silktails to face Saints without key players

The Kaiviti Silktails will face the St Mary’s Saints in Round 18 of the Ron Massey Cup competition in Sydney on Saturday without some key players.

Club Physio Sio Dickinson has confirmed that second rowers Meli Nasau and Manoa Vilikesa, hooker Naisa Toko, prop Tevita Vukicea and halfback Ratu Tini Tabusakia have all been ruled out of the match.

Nasau and Vilikesa are both out with ankle injuries.

Toko sustained a Grade 2 AC joint sprain which has ruled him out.

Vukicea and Tabusakia both remain out due to their respective fractures.

The Silktails are sixth with 18 points after 15 matches and will face the St Mary’s Saints at 5pm at St Mary’s League Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
