Silktails to host awards night in October

The Kaiviti Silktails will host their 2023 ‘Tabu Soro’ Awards Night in October in Fiji.

The Awards night will be held to acknowledge the team and management after their impressive performance in the Ron Massey Cup Competition this season.

The Silktails finished off the season in the sixth spot with 18 points after seven wins, nine losses and two byes.

Executive director Stephen Driscoll in a statement said the 2023 season was Silktails’ biggest learning curve yet, as after a two-year relocation period to Australia in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, they played nine home games in Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka while featuring in 7 away games in Sydney, Australia.

In their two pre-season matches, the Silktails played the FNRL State of Origin champions – the Western Maroons, and the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the historic 2023 Melanesian Bowl.

The Silktails were victorious against the Western Maroons but lost to PNG, giving head coach Wes Naiqama a rough idea of how the squad performed under pressure heading into the 2023 NSWRL Ron Massey Cup season.

Meanwhile, the club will also be preparing for their 2024 Rookie Camp in November.