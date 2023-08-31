Thursday, August 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Silktails to host awards night in October

The Kaiviti Silktails will host their 2023 ‘Tabu Soro’ Awards Night in October in Fiji.

The Awards night will be held to acknowledge the team and management after their impressive performance in the Ron Massey Cup Competition this season.

The Silktails finished off the season in the sixth spot with 18 points after seven wins, nine losses and two byes.

Executive director Stephen Driscoll in a statement said the 2023 season was Silktails’ biggest learning curve yet, as after a two-year relocation period to Australia in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, they played nine home games in Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka while featuring in 7 away games in Sydney, Australia.

In their two pre-season matches, the Silktails played the FNRL State of Origin champions – the Western Maroons, and the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the historic 2023 Melanesian Bowl.

The Silktails were victorious against the Western Maroons but lost to PNG, giving head coach Wes Naiqama a rough idea of how the squad performed under pressure heading into the 2023 NSWRL Ron Massey Cup season.

Meanwhile, the club will also be preparing for their 2024 Rookie Camp in November.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Mother of six graduates in hotel ma...

Elizabeth Alovetta Turaga couldn’t contain her tears as she walked ...
News

Sole bread winner overcomes obstacl...

38-year-old Anjeni Devi Prasad has struck the right balance between...
Rugby

One task at a time, says Raiwalui

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have shifted their focus towards thei...
Rugby

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emil...

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Mother of six graduates in hotel...

News
Elizabeth ...

Sole bread winner overcomes obst...

News
38-year-ol...

One task at a time, says Raiwalu...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby E...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Stand strong, work together, chi...

News
Bau High C...

Popular News

Poor defending was a letdown, sa...

Football
Fiji Coach...

Fiji loses to Tahiti, faces Tong...

Football
Fiji will ...

MGM creates history, wins Deans ...

Rugby
Underdogs ...

Players adapted to the weather: ...

Football
Digicel na...

Supervision of children should b...

News
As student...

China condemns Japan’s dec...

News
The Chines...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Mother of six graduates in hotel management