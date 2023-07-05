Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Silktails to launch Youth Work program

The Kaiviti Silktails have joined forces with the NRL’s VET Pathways team and Australian-based employment, training and community services provider VERTO, to launch a vocational Certificate IV Youth Work program.

The life-changing youth work education program is helping to change their fortunes on the field with the inclusion of 30 Silktails squad members already in the program.

The program, funded through Training Services NSW and delivered by VERTO, got underway in mid-May at the Silktails’ Lautoka headquarters in Fiji, and will also be delivered to players while based in Australia during the NSW Rugby League’s Ron Massey Cup season.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll has overseen the program’s development, which will act as a catalyst for enhancing community development programs in Fiji in the future.

“Importantly, the qualifications in youth work our players obtain will actively support the next generation of young Pacific Island rugby league players both here in Australia and in Fiji.

“We can now move towards creating an identical platform in Fiji that the squad experiences here in Australia.”

Silktails’ coach Wes Naiqama, who already holds qualifications in youth work, highlighted that since the players commenced their Certificate IV program, the team has gone on to win four games in a row, the highest number of consecutive wins in the club’s four-year history.

The program will be launched in honor of their late manager Jacquie Shannon and inspired by the Club’s long-standing partnership with PCYC NSW where their Sydney Training Base is and players.

The Fijians will take on the Ryde Eastwood Hawks in Round 16 in Lautoka on 15 July.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
