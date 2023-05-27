Silktails trio return after Hostplus exposure

The Kaiviti Silktails players will be boosted with the return of three players for the remainder of the New South Wales Rugby League Ron Massey Cup after a stint in the Hostplus Cup competition.

Malakai Kovekolau, Timoci Bola and Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece return to their origin club after playing the opening eight rounds of the QRL’s Hostplus Cup with the Ipswich Jets.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll said the club were happy to receive their players after a change in visa conditions saw them returned to the Fijian franchise.

“It’s just an unfortunate set of circumstances because they enjoyed their time with the Jets – playing a combined 15 Qld Cup games between them,” O’Driscoll said.

“Ipswich was still very keen to have them but changes in how many overseas players can be utilised in the one team made it impossible for our guys to stay there.

“Jili, Mala and Jim will bring some experienced heads to this young group.”