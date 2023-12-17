Silktails trio sign with Sydney Roosters

Kaiviti Silktails 2022 ‘Tabu Soro’ Medal Winner and Player of the Year Meli Nasau has signed a NSW Cup Contract with NRL Partner Club, the Sydney Roosters.

Two other 2023 Kaiviti Silktails players – Captain Rusiate Baleitamavua and Foundation Silktail Player and former Ipswich Jet Ratu Temesia Jilivecevece, have both signed contracts with Roosters Feeder Club Glebe Dirty Reds, but will train with the Roosters extended NSW Cup Squad.

All three players have been training with the Roosters squad since November under the guidance of NSW Cup coach in two-time premiership winner and former Australian and NSW representative winger, Brett Morris.

With the Kaiviti Silktails expected announcement to participate in the NSW Jersey Flegg Competition in 2024 – an under 21’s competition, the three over-age players were signed by Roosters Recruitment Managers Daniel Anderson and Dean Feeney.

Feeney was especially excited to have the three players stay in the Roosters Pathways system to continue their Rugby League journey.

“Meli has been part of my Jersey Flegg Squad for two seasons now and I’m really excited to see him step up and join the NSW Cup squad.” said Feeney, who now works in recruitment with the powerhouse Sydney Club.

“For Rusi, he was a part of our Roosters Sydney Shield team back in 2022 while based here with the Silktails and Jili has been someone Daniel Anderson has been a fan of since he first got involved with the Silktails back in 2021. Our feeder club the Glebe Dirty Reds have signed them, but they will train with our NSW Cup squad and push for selection there every week.”

All three players have been solid performers in the pre-season that break for Christmas next week, before returning on January 08 to continue their preparations for the 2024 season.

There is a strong Fijian presence within the Roosters NSW Cup Team, with Fiii Bati players Kane Evans and Lomi Saukuru training with the squad and Kaiviti Silktails Director Stephen Driscoll also being the team’s lead Strength and Conditioning Coach.