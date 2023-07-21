Friday, July 21, 2023
Silktails trio to miss Magpies clash

The Kaiviti Silktails will feature against Wentworthville Magpies in Round 17 of the Ron Massey Cup Competition tomorrow without three key players.

Club Physio Sio Dickinson confirmed that props Makrau Fonmanu and Tevita Vukicea, and halfback Ratu Tini Tabusakia have all been ruled out this week.

Fonmanu remains out due to a sustained knee injury against the Hills Bulls and is currently undergoing rehab.

Vukicea and Tabusakia both remain out due to their respective fractures.

In some positive news, second rowers Jonathan Roseman and Meli Nasau could possibly return with both players named in the club’s Round 17 extended squad.

The Silktails will host the Magpies at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
