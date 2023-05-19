Simmons scoops Baton of Honor award

24-year-old Leslie Alfred Michael Simmons Junior scooped the Baton of Honor award at the Fiji Police Force’s Batch 35 pass out parade in Nasova, Suva on Friday.

Simmons said graduating from the Force today and winning the award is a double celebration for his family who supported him throughout the tough four months journey.

“When I marched into Nasova I didn’t know what I was getting myself into like experiencing a lot of tough exercises but I did not know to what extent the training would assist me.”

“It was tough to adapt to life here. I had to change my sleeping pattern, when I came I was 110 kg so I had to control my diet and that’s a testament how tough the training is here.”

“It means a lot to me and I joined the Force to make my family proud. I did it for my parents because I thought that this is the job that really suited me.”

“On the first day of training, we were reminded that we are not here to win but here to become a Police Officer and when I heard that I won this award, I remembered my parents. They always supported me and at times when I felt like quitting they stood firm and kept motivating so this one’s for them.”

The Bachelor of Arts majoring in Law and Politics graduate from the University of the South Pacific previously worked as a Human Resource Officer and that’s when he found that he wasn’t living to his full potential.

“I wanted to do something for our society and people around me. Since I came to the Police academy, I kept asking what greater thing that I’m meant for and now that question does not bother me at all. I have found what I am meant to do.”

“I knew that I was going to join the Force but regardless of whatever Force it was, I really wanted to do this for my country.”

“I have law and political knowledge which is like an added advantage to me as a police officer. I am well aware of how and when to apply the law during my duty.”

The Labasa native who grew up in Tavualevu village in Tavua said getting over old habits was a challenge he took for himself to become a better person.

“I used to get angry easily on every small thing before but then I learned how to control my temper and the way they nurtured us really helped me to become a different person from who I was when I first entered Nasova.”

“Before I lost focus in my work easily but now I can focus on my work and control my emotions. My duty is to serve the people and the nation and that’s my top priority. In this journey, I have not only become a changed person but a responsible one as well because this training has taught me the importance of having the ability to never give up no matter how tough the situation is.”