Singh, Dave to feature for Labasa

Labasa's Ashnil Raju in control against Suva's Shahil Dave in the SF2 match of 2022 Futsal IDC at the Vodafone Arena in Suva. Suva won 5-4.

New Zealand based Pawan Singh and Shahil Dave will feature for Battle of the Giants champions Labasa in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland this week.

Singh featured for the Babasiga Lions last season before copping a suspension from Fiji Football Association for misconduct and moving to Auckland to take up a playing contract.

Dave, a former Suva midfielder, migrated to New Zealand earlier this season.

Singh will provide cover for Lekima Gonerau who is away on national duty with the Bula Boys at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands while Dave will add more creativity to the team’s engine room.

Labasa will have the services of veteran Taniela Waqa, experienced goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau, Ashnil Raju, Christopher Wasasala and seasoned campaigner Edwin Sahayam.

The Mohammed Kasim coached side will kick off their campaign against the USA All Stars at 8.45pm on Wednesday.

Labasa FC: Akeimi Ralulu, Ashnil Raju, Christopher Wasasala, Edwin Shayam, Iliasa Vulimaninavuso, Ilisoni Logaivau, Jitoko Vulava, Joji Vuakaca, Joshua Raqamu, Nemani Dolodai, Netani Suluka, Pawan Singh, Rusiate Doidoi, Sahil Dave, Sekove Naivakananumi, Shanil Kumar, Simione Ragoneturaga, Simione Tamanisau, Sitiveni Rakai, Taniela Waqa.

