Singh disappointed with Rewa’s finishing

Rewa coach Roderick Singh has expressed his disappointment with the team’s finishing in their 1-0 loss to Suva in Round 11 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori on Sunday.

Singh said the Delta Tigers failed to take advantage of several scoring chances they had in the match.

“The boys are playing well but the failure to score is what we are going to look at now,” an unhappy Singh said.

“The whole 90 minutes, Rewa played well and dominated possession. Just one opportunity Suva got and they scored whereas we got many opportunities and we didn’t score.”

“We missed a lot of chances and this is our story that we continue to miss scoring goals. We dominate games and continue to create chances but we are not scoring.”

“We are just securing the points from the first round and today we slipped down the ladder because we are not scoring.”

Singh added the team will need to improve its finishing and uplift its performance ahead of their clash against neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri next week.

“We go back to the training board and look at how we can solve this issue of not scoring and make sure we don’t lose any more points.”

“In these two back-to-back losses, we played the whole 90 minutes but the only problem is that we are not scoring and not finishing the chances.”

“Rewa plays football as we go to the sides, middle, penetrate the opposite defence and that’s a good thing that we show the people that we can dominate the game.”

“We now need to show people that we can score and Suva scored from a simple counter period. We react very slowly while we are attacking.”