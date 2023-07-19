Singh joins Vancouver women for Fiji tour

US-born Young Kulas stylish midfielder Preeya Chandra Singh has joined the Vancouver Fiji Women’s team for their Fiji tour.

The side will feature in a four-match friendly with Nadi, Ba, Rewa and Suva.

Former national team midfielder and head coach Ronald Chaudhary said the tour will be a historic one for his players as they will for the first time play on Fijian soil.

“An opportunity created by Vancouver Fiji FC Academy Foundation for the players to showcase their skills and talent and get exposure in the four-match tour.”

“There is also the possibility that some players could find themselves donning the Fiji jumpers if they impress the Fiji FA National coaching staff, only if they are eligible to get Fiji passports.”

Chaudhary said players’ performances on and off the field would create a pathway for their future generations to follow and keep their connections to Fiji.

“The Majority of the players are born in Canada and only two players are from the USA.”

“The tour will also give the players an opportunity to experience the culture of Fiji where their parents, and grandparents were born. The Roots!.”

“As part of the tour, the players will also visit school children in Tavua, run a few sessions with them, and then while in Suva the team will visit Orphanage Homes as well.”

The former Tavua, Rewa, Nasinu, and national rep said they were very grateful and thankful to all those who supported them in making this tour a reality.

“Our major sponsors, parents, and Fiji FA for providing us with the platform,” said Chaudhary.

Their first match will be against Nadi Women on Monday at 5.30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, and on Thursday they will face Ba Women at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

The team travels to Suva on Friday and plays Rewa Women on Saturday at 3pm at Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa and wrap up their tour on 31 July against Suva Women at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.