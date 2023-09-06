Singh sisters out to do Fiji proud

Siblings, Sonia and Shania Singh are on a mission to help Fiji win the OFC U16 Championship in Tahiti and progress to the FIFA U17 World Cup.

The daughters of former Nasinu left-back Jalindar Singh, are also eager to make their ever-supportive and hardworking father and wonderful family proud.

Sonia faced a moment of urgency when Coach Angeline Chua unexpectedly included her younger sister, Shania, in the squad.

Despite the physical distance that separated them, Sonia wasted no time sharing the thrilling news.

Both had long pursued this dream and aspiration of playing in the national team alongside each other.

That desire has now become reality as 14-year-old Shania will get to play and share game time with her 16-year-old sister.

Growing up, the Singh sisters honed their skills by playing with and against boys on an artificial turf in their backyard, constructed by their father and uncle.

This early exposure to challenging opponents undoubtedly contributed to their exceptional skills on the field.

Both sisters proudly represent Nasinu FC in various age groups, including the girls’ U16, U19, and senior teams.

“It’s a proud moment for our family as both my daughters will be the first to don the national jumpers and fly the Fijian flag at international level,”, an elated father Jalindar told Fiji FA Media.

“It is definitely a dream come true… Having both of them accomplish these big dreams is such an amazing thing.” He always believed that this day would come, but it arrived sooner than expected.”

“There are times when I sit back and watch them play and I’m always struck by even for how young she (Shania) is, how much she can compose herself on the ball and how patient and how skillful she can be.”

“It’s a priority for us to make sure the girls get to appreciate and experience life.”

The Digicel Junior Kulas are currently in camp in Ba and will leave our shores this Friday for Tahiti.