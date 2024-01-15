Singh to lead Sugar Cane Growers Council

The Ministry of Sugar Industry has appointed Jinendra Singh as the new chairman of the

Sugar Cane Growers Council (SCGC).

Singh, of Veisaru Ba, brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns

seamlessly with the goals for sustainable growth and prosperity within the Sugar Industry.

Additionally, the Ministry has reappointed Vimal Dutt, the current chief executive for

the Sugar Cane Growers Council to the position of Board Member for the Sugar Research

Institute of Fiji (SRIF) for his proven track record of dedication and expertise.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh expressed confidence in the abilities Dutt and Singh stating that the decision reflects the Ministry’s commitment to continuity and excellence in advancing research and development within the sugar industry.

“The appointment of new chairman Mr. Singh and the reappointment of Mr. Dutt are crucial steps in ensuring the continued success and innovation within Fiji’s sugar industry.”

“Their leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the overall advancement of our sugar Industry, benefiting both farmers and the industry as a whole.”

Singh also thanked the former chairperson of SCGC, Reshmi Kumari for her dedication and service to the board and to the sugarcane farmers.