Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pacific Cup

Seasoned defender Aeron Singh will reunite with his boyhood district Rewa in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland.

Singh, a natural right-back will add depth to the Delta Tigers squad.

The Papatoetoe AFC rep captained the NZFFI All Stars in the last edition of the Pacific Cup in Nadi.

Meanwhile Rewa has also included New Zealand based Jonathan McNamara, Nico Vavina, Nathan Garrow, Ronaldo Lopez, Theophille Compain and Sione Faapoi in its squad.

The Roderick Singh coached side will face Manukau All Stars in the first match of the tournament at 5.30pm tomorrow.

Rewa squad: Aeron Singh, Aporosa Kuruyabaki, Asivorosi Rabo, Delon Shankar, Epeli Valevou, Iosefo Verevou, Iowane Matanisiga, James Pillay, Jonathan McNamara, Josaia Sela, Nico Vavina, Madhwan Gounder, Nathan Garrow, Neemish Prasad, Peniame Drova, Rohan Nair, Ronaldo Lopez, Sione Faapoi, Theophille Compain, Uzayr Buksh, Zufar Buksh.