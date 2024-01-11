Thursday, January 11, 2024
Sir Graham interested in affordable housing project

World-Cup winning coach of the All Blacks, Sir Graham Henry and his business partner Siliva Payn has shown interest in investing in the Public-Private Partnership for Affordable Housing Project in Fiji.

The pair met Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola yesterday for discussions.

The Fiji Government has earmarked sites in Davuilevu, Nepani, Wainibuku and Raiwaqa, and also in Tavakubu, Lautoka and Tavua to develop the first pilot project, which is expected to supply around 3,000 housing units that will be climate resilient, green and Category 5 cyclone compliant structures.

Sir Graham and fellow All Blacks coaching legend Wayne Smith have been business partners with Payn who runs Anga’ofa Timber (NZ) Ltd.

They have invested in similar affordable housing projects in Tonga.

Smith was unable to make the meeting with the High Commissioner due to prior commitments elsewhere in New Zealand.

High Commissioner Kubuabola outlined some of the opportunities available for investors in ambitious affordable housing projects and said the Fiji Government plans to select a private developer for the project, so they can commence construction by mid-2024.

Sir Graham recounted his long association with Fiji beginning with his days as a school teacher at Auckland Grammar School and their five-match tour of Fiji back in the 70s.

The Fiji High Commission in Wellington, New Zealand is pleased that Sir Graham Henry, Wayne Smith and Siliva Payn, who have impressive credentials in sports and business are interested in the Fiji Government’s affordable housing project.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad was in Auckland recently at the invitation of the New Zealand-Fiji Business Council to promote the affordable housing project to over 100 potential investors and contractors.

Second Secretary at the Fiji High Commission in Wellington, Josua Tuwere accompanied High Commissioner to the meeting with Sir Graham and Payn.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
