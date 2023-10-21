Saturday, October 21, 2023
Sivo backs fresh faces for Cooks clash

Photo Courtesy: Fiji National Rugby League

Parramatta Eels flyer Maika Sivo has backed up the fresh faces in his Vodafone Fiji Bati squad for the clash against the Cook Islands Aitu in the Pacific Championship tomorrow.

Fiji-born Ipswich Jets prop Gordon Whippy and young Wests Tigers halfback Jahream Bula are the two big names out to make their Bati debut tomorrow.

Sivo believes the inclusion of young players in the squad sets the best platform for building a strong squad for the 2023 Rugby League World Cup.

“We’ve got a couple of young ones [here]… I’ve been with the boys now in Bati since 2019 and there’s a couple of older ones like Tui [Kamikamica] and Mika [Ravalawa] and them,” Sivo told NRL.com.

“It’s good to have a couple of younger ones in the camp now to look up to you and I can’t wait to run out with them on Sunday.”

“I’ll just tell them to go out and be yourself and just have confidence and don’t second guess yourself.”

Fiji Bati will take on the Cook Islands Aitu at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in PNG tomorrow.

Fiji Bati: Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Sunia Turuva, Waqa Blake, Mikaele Ravalawa, Kurt Donoghoe, Brandon Wakeham, Tui Kamikmaica, Noah Nailagoliva, Gordon Whippy, Kitione Kautoga, Taane Milne, Caleb Navale.

Subs: Penioni Tagituimua, Apisalome Saukuru, Watisoni Waqanisaravi, Sirilo Lovokuro, Pio Seci.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
