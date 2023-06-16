Friday, June 16, 2023
Sivo charged by MRC, will escape suspension

Top Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has been charged by the NRL’s match review committee for an incident while he was in attack, but will escape suspension.

Attacking players collecting defensive players with a raised forearm has been becoming more and more prevalent in recent weeks, with Gold Coast Titans’ captain Tino Fa’ausamaleaui and Sydney Roosters’ prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves both avoiding any sanction from the match review committee over the weekend for similar incidents.

Sivo will be heavily out of pocket for one of his own though, collecting Canterbury Bulldogs’ winger Jacob Kiraz with a raised elbow during Monday’s clash at Homebush.

The incident, which occurred in the first half, seemed to pass without mention from the match officials and bunker at the time, with Kiraz bouncing straight back to his feet.

While not penalised, Sivo was placed on report following a review in the bunker at the next stoppage in play almost two minutes later and at the other end of the park.

The match review committee have agreed with the bunker and match officiating team’s version of events, slapping Sivo with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge.

It being the third offence on his rolling 12-month NRL judiciary record will mean Sivo is up for a heavy $3000 fine with an early guilty plea, or, if he decides to fight at the judiciary, he can risk a two-match suspension.]

Sivo’s charge was the only one handed out from Monday’s clash, with the Parramatta winger needing to make a call on whether to take an early guilty plea or fight the charge by midday (AEST) tomorrow.

The charge concludes a busy weekend for the MRC, who have had plenty of incidents to review and ultimately have handed out more than ten charges.

 

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
