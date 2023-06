Fiji Bati and Paramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has been cited for Dangerous Contact following being put on report in Saturday’s National Rugby League 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

This was Sivo’s third and subsequent offence of the season.

The NRL judiciary committee has cited the incident as a Grade One Dangerous Contact.

Sivo raised his elbow into Jamayne Isaako during a hit-up in the match.

He faces a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea and a possible two match ban if unsuccessful at trial.