Sivo grabs double in Eels’ big win

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a brace of tries in Parramatta Eels big 30-4 victory over the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in Round 7 of NRL on Sunday.

Both sides arm wrestled hard in the opening half of the match and it was Will Penisini who broke the deadlock in the 21st minute and Mitchel Moses converted.

Two minutes later, Sivo got in on the action on the left edge via a Clint Gutherson cut-out pass and touched down while Moses converted again.

Mitchell Moses increased the lead for the Eels with a third try for an impressive 16-0 lead at half time.

It was Paul Alamoti that brought Bulldogs back into the match with a try early in the second stanza but former Fiji Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard gave a timely response for the Eels and Moses converted.

Sivo scored the final try for the Eels to seal the win and now has scored 40 tries from 41 games at CommBank Stadium which Moses converted.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
