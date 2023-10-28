Saturday, October 28, 2023
Sivo has huge fan base in PNG: Blake

Photo Courtesy: Stadium Astro 

Fiji Bati centre Waqa Blake says his Parramatta Eels teammate Maika Sivo has a huge fan base not just in Australia but in Papua New Guinea as well.

Sivo’s arrival in PNG and Fiji Bati’s win against Cook Islands has seen many PNG youngsters flock out to witness the Bati train and shout out ‘Sivo’ whenever he was sighted on the field.

Blake revealed that Sivo fever is so big in Papua New Guinea that officials had to hide him in a house opposite the Hohola Flies ground, while his Bati team-mates conducted a coaching clinic, to ensure they were able to maintain control.

“Everyone is just shouting ‘Sivo’ everywhere we go. As soon as they see him they start the Sivo chant. I thought I was back at CommBank,” Blake told NRL.com.

While Blake turned 29 today and a huge crowd sang him ‘Happy Birthday’, he was left stunned that fans were also chanting Sivo’s name at the school coaching clinic, which attracted a crowd of about 2000 to see the Fijian team train.

“I have never seen anything like it before.”

“Being in the NRL, you hear all of the stories, but I couldn’t believe that a lot of them knew my name and they sang me ‘Happy Birthday’.”

“It is crazy how big rugby league is in this country, we just got swamped, and I wouldn’t mind something like this happening in Fiji. It just shows that PNG deserves to have a team in the NRL. “

“From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and thankful to PNG for hosting us.”

Fiji Bati play the PNG Kumuls at 5pm at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Vodafone Fiji Bati’s Kautoga and Turuva ruled out