Sivo placed on report card in Eels big win

Top Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo was placed on the report card in his Parramatta Eels big 48-20 win over Dolphins in Round 17 of the NRL at the Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Sivo was placed on report in the 12th minute for using a raised elbow on Jamayne Isaako as the Dolphins winger tried to make a front-on tackle.

Eels led by 42–4 at the break with their seven first-half tries coming from Andrew Davey, J’maine Hopgood, Will Penisini, Clinton Gutherson, Bailey Simmonsson and Sean Russell while Mitchell Moses booted all seven conversions.

On the other hand, Brayden McGrady scored the only try for the Dolphins and the conversion attempt failed.

Sivo was denied from scoring in the 37th minute as the Dolphins scrambled in defence but the reprieve was short-lived as right winger Sean Russell crossed on the stroke of half-time to give the visitors a scarcely believable 42-4 lead.

Valynce Te Whare and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored two converted tries for the Dolphins in the second half while Gutherson scored the consolation converted try for the Eels.

Meanwhile, Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett in the post-match media conference was unhappy with the decision made by the referee when Sivo was placed on the report card but no penalty was given to the newcomers.

“I thought we found something in the second half and it was important that we did that. I’m more than concerned about it [the Maika Sivo raised elbow]. That was weird. Everybody saw it, the referee put him on the report from memory, but there was no penalty.”