Monday, May 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels narrow loss

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo scored a hat-trick of tries in Parramatta Eels narrow 26-24 loss to the Gold Coast Titans in Round 10 of NRL on Sunday.

The Eels got off with a scintillating start as Sivo scored the opening try in the corner just a minute into the match from a Clint Gutherson basketball pass.

But the Eels’ joy was short-lived when the side was reduced to 12 men as Gutherson was sent to the sin bin.

Titans took advantage of the situation as Kieran Foran scored a brace of tries but Tanah Boyd converted once.

Minutes before the break, Alofiana Khan-Pereira further extended Titans’ lead with their third try and Boyd converted for a 16-4 impressive lead at half time.

Eels returned to the second half hungry for points and swiftly posted their second try to reignite proceedings after a terrific exchange of hands down the left edge created havoc for the Titans’ after a slick pass by Bailey Simonsson sent Sivo streaking away for his second try of the night.

However, Khan-Pereira reinstated the Titans’ breathing room with a try to keep the scoreline at 22-8.

Sivo completed his Magic Round hat-trick in the 54th minute following Simonsson sending the winger over the line while Gutherson added another try in favor of the Eels which Mitchell Moses converted.

Just nine minutes to full time, Brian Kelly crossed the stripe with their winning try to put the Titans eight points ahead before Andrew Davey scored a consolation try for the Eels.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Two changes for Manuma Samoa clash

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made two changes...
News

Budget submissions done: Tikoduadua...

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, Pio Tikoduadua has confi...
News

Fiji is on track, growth continues:...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Boxing

Boxer Davule reaches final Round of...

Fijian slugger Jone Davule continues to progress and competes in th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Two changes for Manuma Samoa cla...

Rugby
Fijian War...

Budget submissions done: Tikodua...

News
Minister f...

Fiji is on track, growth continu...

News
Deputy Pri...

Boxer Davule reaches final Round...

Boxing
Fijian slu...

Back-rower Valetini dots in Brum...

Rugby
Melbourne-...

Provide more for women ruggers, ...

Rugby
Minister f...

Popular News

New bridge opens up opportunitie...

News
The commis...

Drua to field the best against t...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Priyanka says botched surgery se...

Entertainment
Priyanka C...

Skipper Derenalagi back in train...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Fijiana Drua named for Super W f...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Respect, uphold rights of accuse...

News
The Human ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya