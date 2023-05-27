Saturday, May 27, 2023
Sivo scores in Cowboys trounce

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

A try from Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo helped the Paramatta Eels secure a 24-16 win over the North Queensland Cowboys at CommBank Stadium yesterday.

A hard fought first 40 minutes had both sides locked 6 all at half-time with a converted try a piece.
The Cowboys hit first in the seventh minute with a try to Scott Drinkwater which was converted by halfback Chad Townsend.
The hosts retaliated in kind on 17 minutes through prop Wiremu Greig as halfback Mitchell Moses added the two points.
Paramatta ran in three more tries in the second half through Sean Russell, Sivo and Moses who also converted all tries scored.
North Queensland could only manage two more tries to winger Kyle Feldt with Townsend adding one more conversion to close off the score tally.
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
