Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sivo scores winner for Eels

Photo Courtesy: Parramatta Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo bagged a double in Parramatta Eels 28-22 win over Apisai Koroisau’s Wests Tigers in Round 6 of NRL on Monday.

An 11th minute try from Clinton Gutherson got the match started for both sides putting the Eels in front first while Mitchell Moses converted. ‘

Two minutes later, Moses played the key as his kick and chase were collected by Will Penisini and he scored while Moses converted for a 12-nil lead.

The Tigers regrouped and it was Starford To’a, who got one back for the home side in the 23rd minute which Adam Doueihi converted but back-rower Bryce Cartwright scored the third try for Eels and Moses converted for an 18-6 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Moses, who gave the man of the match performance, laid on another try and this time with a looping pass to Sivo to score at the corner.

The Tigers hit back in style with three back-to-back tries from Asu Kepaoa, Brent Naden and Junior Tupou but Doueihi converted once while Luke Brooks slotted a penalty goal.

With 10 minutes to go, it was the created works of Moses that put Sivo to score under the post and Moses converted to snatch the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
