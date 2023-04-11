Sivo scores winner for Eels

Fiji Bati winger Maika Sivo bagged a double in Parramatta Eels 28-22 win over Apisai Koroisau’s Wests Tigers in Round 6 of NRL on Monday.

An 11th minute try from Clinton Gutherson got the match started for both sides putting the Eels in front first while Mitchell Moses converted. ‘

Two minutes later, Moses played the key as his kick and chase were collected by Will Penisini and he scored while Moses converted for a 12-nil lead.

The Tigers regrouped and it was Starford To’a, who got one back for the home side in the 23rd minute which Adam Doueihi converted but back-rower Bryce Cartwright scored the third try for Eels and Moses converted for an 18-6 lead at the break.

Early in the second spell, Moses, who gave the man of the match performance, laid on another try and this time with a looping pass to Sivo to score at the corner.

The Tigers hit back in style with three back-to-back tries from Asu Kepaoa, Brent Naden and Junior Tupou but Doueihi converted once while Luke Brooks slotted a penalty goal.

With 10 minutes to go, it was the created works of Moses that put Sivo to score under the post and Moses converted to snatch the win.