Sivoi set to return for Men in Black

Former Nadroga Midfielder, Kalaveti Sivoi is set to return to his hometown team Ba in the 2024 season.

After one and a half year tenure with the stallions, Sivoi’s decision to return to Ba is influenced by personal reasons, particularly his mother’s health.

“I have finished my contract with Nadroga. Now, my parents want me to join Ba again, especially since my mother is getting sick. I want to maintain the victory from the IDC tournament and make the people of Ba and my family proud,” he told FijiLive.

Sivoi revealed that he had an opportunity to join Ba during the last mid-session window but chose to stay with Nadroga at their request.

“Nadroga asked me to finish the season with them, and then I could return to my hometown,” he said.

He has officially applied for his release from Nadroga and is currently awaiting a response, which he hopes to receive within a week.

Currently, Sivoi is with the Men in Black squad, preparing for the upcoming CVC tournament.